New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.34 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 272,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

