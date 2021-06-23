New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.43 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

