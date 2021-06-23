New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.46 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1,597.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

