New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.52 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of PagerDuty worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

PD stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $933,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,035. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

