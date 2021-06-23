New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.56 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

COLM opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

