New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Sonos worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,045 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.15. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

