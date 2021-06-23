New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of M/I Homes worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.