New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Coty by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 323.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

