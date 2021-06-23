New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

