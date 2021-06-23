New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.71% of Resources Connection worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at about $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 182,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $473.64 million, a P/E ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

