New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,125 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Commvault Systems worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.