New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 33,900 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 174.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of nCino worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,723,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

In related news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.25.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.