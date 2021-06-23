New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,200 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of AeroVironment worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 76,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.36.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,237,410 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.