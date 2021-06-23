New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,310 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Gentherm worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gentherm by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

THRM opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

