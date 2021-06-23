New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,935,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACAD stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

