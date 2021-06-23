New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

