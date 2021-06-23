New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 204,465 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204,465 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 20.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after buying an additional 303,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CX opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

