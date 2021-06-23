New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 318,281 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,281 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 372.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 59,511 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of NIO opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $66.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 2.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

