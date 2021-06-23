New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,226 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,645,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,701,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

