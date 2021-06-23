New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,146 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,146 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

