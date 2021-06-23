New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 58,700 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

WRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

