New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,500 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of BOK Financial worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

BOKF stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

