New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 43.4% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,515 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBBY stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBBY. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

