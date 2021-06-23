New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,342,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Verint Systems worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 76.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

VRNT stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $9,602,559. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

