New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,740 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Extended Stay America worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $12,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

