NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 238.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 339,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 71,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35. The company has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

