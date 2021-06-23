NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 74,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.82.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.