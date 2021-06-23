NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 26,300 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $295,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.81. 457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

