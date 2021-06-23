NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 177.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.56. 19,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.93.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

