NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 244.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $215.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,117. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

