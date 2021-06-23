NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 263.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,500. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $576.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,305. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

