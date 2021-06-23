NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 185,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.52.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $287.10. 30,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.94.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

