NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 253.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.72. 5,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

