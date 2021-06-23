NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 33,510 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 256.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.41. 50,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.