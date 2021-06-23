NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,940 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 167,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 554,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.95.

Lam Research stock traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $629.75. 18,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,352. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

