Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NWL stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.