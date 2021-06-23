Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWL. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,799. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.