Newscrypto (NWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.94 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $108.08 million and $13.94 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00169556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,600.15 or 1.00690362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,688,857 coins and its circulating supply is 157,039,209 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars.

