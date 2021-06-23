NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Shares Down 2.3%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37.

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

