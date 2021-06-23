NEXT.coin Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,016.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.89 or 0.01387247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00368085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049705 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011555 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002297 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

