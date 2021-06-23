NextDAO (NAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $153,708.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, NextDAO has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $153,708.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046220 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,036,160,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,995,928,285 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.