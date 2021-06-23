NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

