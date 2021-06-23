NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $985,256.12

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $985,256.12 and $13,013.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $441.79 or 0.01330509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00611404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00039514 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.