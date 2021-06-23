NFTLootBox Market Cap Hits $602,258.48 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $602,258.48 and $211,364.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.65 or 0.00081778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00109511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00168287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,637.80 or 1.00153304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.