NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:NGL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 10,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,199. The stock has a market cap of $309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

