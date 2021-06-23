Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NCBS opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $699.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.68. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

