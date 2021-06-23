Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Increased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. NIO makes up 0.9% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,494,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

