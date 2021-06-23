NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of NiSource worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.