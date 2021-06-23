NKN Hits Market Cap of $143.27 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NKN has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $143.27 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00106238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00167593 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002408 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

