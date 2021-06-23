Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at CIBC

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE NSR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,758. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.18 million and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.57. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$8.95 and a 12-month high of C$18.90.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

